Elkhorn, WI - Cheral (Fennig) Sadler, age 74, passed away on June 24th, 2022, after a short illness. She was born in Decatur, IN and grew up in Galesburg, IL. While attending Augustana College, her roommate arranged a blind date and she met her future husband Ed, when he became a substitute blind date date. They were married in Galesburg and moved to Williams Bay, where Ed was to start teaching. She attended UW-W and earned a degree in Accounting. After staying home with her son, Adam, she started working at UW-W in the Accounting office, reaching the position of Assistant Controller. She also worked for several churches in the area as pianist and organist. She became a Quilter and a big supporter of Lutherdale Bible Camp.
Cheral is survived by her husband, Ed; son Adam (Alison) Sadler and grandchildren Adelle, Ellis, and Helen; sisters Carol (John) Sauter of South Beloit, IL, Kathy Stripe of New Port Richtey, FL and brother Bob(Nancy) Fennig of Galesburg,IL and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Cheral was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Marian Fennig.
A Service will be held on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at 10:00AM at Williams Bay Lutheran Church, 11 Collie Street, Williams Bay, WI. A Visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 10:00AM in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 US HWY 12, Elkhorn, WI 53121, or a charity of your choosing.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.