Janesville, WI - Charmaine Beliakoff, age 90, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. Charmaine was born in Freeport, Illinois on April 12, 1932; the daughter of Clausen and Helen (Schmoker) Ninneman. She was a graduate of Monroe High School and attended the Bob Jones University and UW Platteville, receiving her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. She played trumpet in the Monroe High School marching band and received recognition from the WSMA District for her solo ensemble in music in 1948. Charmaine was married to the Rev. James J. Beliakoff in Monroe on November 25, 1955; and they shared 60 years together before his passing on July 4, 2016. Her first teaching job was at a one room school in WI. She also taught in Brodhead, Milton and Edgerton before taking a position as Lead Teacher at the 2nd Educational Daycare facility in Janesville in 1971 at Asbury Methodist Church. She went on to become the director of an educational facility in Greenville, SC. In addition to teaching school, she taught piano and gave free lessons to anyone who showed interest. Char and Jim were actively involved in church and later in life they served as Missionaries in Ensenada Mexico for 32 years. They retired and moved back to Janesville to be with family and continued as active members of the Berean Baptist Church is Beloit, WI. She was a true servant of God and continued spreading his word to everyone she met.
Charmaine is survived by her daughters: Shirlene Hume, Mary Combs and Patricia Beliakoff; grandsons, David (Brandie) Thrall and Robert Combs; great grandson, Oliver Thrall; extended family members, David Sigafus and Becky Feldt. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. James J. Beliakoff; and sister, Shirley Weaver.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A private family committal will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on a later date. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
