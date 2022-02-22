Charlyn L. "Char" Sorenson

Brodhead, WI - Charlyn "Char" L. Sorenson, age 59, of Brodhead, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at home. She was born in Janesville on January 12, 1963, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Drought) Walikonis. Char worked for Uniroyal as a Quality Technician for the past 6 years, prior to that she worked for Lear Seating for 12 years until they closed in 2009. She was a huge Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed camping and being outdoors. Char loved spending time with her family during the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas.
Char is survived by her fiancé and love of her life, Jim Zurfluh; 3 children: Justin (Karissa) Sorenson, Katy Jo (Jared Hembrook) Sorenson and Marissa Sorenson; 5 grandchildren: Connor, Jordan, Kennedy, Addison and Jack; 2 brothers; Wesley (Deborah) Walikonis and Robin Brown; as well as other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at ST. WILLIAMS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser celebrating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Charlyn Sorenson as a living tribute
