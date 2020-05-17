August 21, 1926 - May 15, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Charlotte V. Ellingson, age 93, of Edgerton, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville. She was born in Edgerton on August 21, 1926, the daughter of Mary (Olson) Jenson Hatch, and step-daughter of Wallace "Scottie" Hatch. She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1944. She married Donald M. Ellingson on December 8, 1956 at Central Lutheran Church, where they were both longtime members. She worked at the Nunn Bush shoe factory for 16 years. Charlotte was also a member of the Women's Federation, the Convertible Club, and the Krazy Quilters. She was a master seamstress who taught sewing at the Edgerton High School, and often knitted winter clothes to donate to children. Charlotte loved her cats, gardening, collecting dolls, snowmobiling, and making her Norwegian dishes.
Charlotte is survived by her three children: Thomas Ellingson of Beloit, Justine (Matthew) Reckard of Edgerton, and Douglas (Dena) Ellingson of Fox Point; seven grandchildren: Zach (Amber) Ellingson, Josh (Leslie) Ellingson, David Ellingson, Ryan (Tara) Reckard, Rianne Reckard, Alex Ellingson, and Isaac Ellingson; five great-grandchildren: Logan Ellingson, Lexi and Landon Ellingson, and Adam and Riley Reckard; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.
A private funeral service will be held at the Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, and burial will follow in Jenson Cemetery. A public celebration of life will take place as current restrictions change. Memorials in Charlotte's name may be made to the Central Lutheran Church. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com