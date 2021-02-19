November 30, 1917 - February 17, 2021
Frankfort, IL - Charlotte L. Bader, 103, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 17th at her home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Harold F. Bader; loving mother of Barbara (Late John) Wandall, Roger (Gloria) Bader, Philip (Patricia) Bader and the late Evelyn (Albert) Noland; cherished grandmother of Diane, Karen, Kevin, Natalie, April, Jennifer, Bryan and the late Jeanne and their spouses; great-grandmother of 15; and great-great-grandmother of three; dear sister-in-law of Maxine Sarow; fond cousin of Marilyn Boelke; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Charlotte enjoyed gardening and baking, and lately enjoyed crosswords and puzzles. She and Harold were very active in their former church, St. Philippus Church in Chicago. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 - 8:00 PM with a service at 7:30 PM at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, 11:30 AM at the Bethel Cemetery in Center Twp, Wisconsin. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com