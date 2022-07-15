Milton, WI - Charlotte June Walters, 80, of Milton, WI, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Cozy Little Acres in Janesville, WI. June was born on February 21, 1942 in Brodhead, WI to the late Lawrence and Elaine (Vickers) Martin. She was a 1960 graduate of Freeport High School in Illinois. On February 24, 1962 in Martintown, WI, June married Jackson Walters. June worked for over 17 years at Prent. She also worked at Shakey's Pizza Parlor and after that, she enjoyed her post-retirement job as a cashier at Target. She loved baking, sewing, camping, and spending time with her family. She was always up for anything. Before her battle with dementia, she was an active member of the Milton United Methodist Church where she loved devoting her time.
June is survived by her children: Joe (Sally), Tom (Sara), Greg (Tiffany), Sharon, Robert "Droopy", Ken (Angie), Chuck (Cate); grandchildren: Charlotte, Mark, Sean, Ryan, Tia, Hailey, Dalton, Mackenzie, Katie; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings: Beverly Sorn, Chuck (Gloria) Martin, Dave (Carol) Martin, Mary Koester; sister-in law: Dorothy Martin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Jackson Walters; longtime companion: Al Wetenkamp; and a brother, Larry Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Milton United Methodist Church with Pastor Jonathan Kim officiating. Burial will follow a lunch at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Freeport, IL. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 5 PM to 7 PM, and from 10 AM until the start of services at the church on Tuesday. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Walters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
