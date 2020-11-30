January 15, 1925 - November 20, 2020
Lake Geneva, WI - Charlotte Harris Holt, was born January 15, 1925 to Jesse and Pearl (Mitchell) Harris at the family farm on Island Road west of Delavanj. She graduated from Delavan High School in 1942. On June 28, 1947 She married James L. Holt at the Delavan United Methodist Church and resided on the family farm outside Delavan for 71 years. Together they raised 5 children.
Charlotte was an active life member of the United Methodist Church, a 75 year member of the Fairfield Grange a member of the UMW (United Methodist Women) and for many years sang in the church chior. She was a Delavan Township Election Poll Worker for many years. A former member of the Country Efficiency Club. Charlotte had an Farm Chicken Egg Business and delivered person fresh eggs though out the Delavan area. She was a member of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers) and also served on a committee with the United Methodist Women preparing and serving lunch for the noon meetings of the Delavan Rotary Club. She and Jim enjoyed dancing and bowled with the Fairfield Grange Bowling League. Charlotte had a special love for her weekly mowing of the lawn at the family farm. She loved her family doing things for and with her children , grandchildren and great grandchildren and two great greatgrandchild.
Charlotte is survived by one son James (Karin) Holt, three daughters, Patricia DeBruin, Carol Holt Dahl and Millie (Brad) Gottschall. 19 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and 2 great greatgrandchildren. Charlotte was predeceased by her daughter EVA Pierson and 2 infants, one girl and one boy. She was also predeceased by sisters, Frances Christiansen and Jessie Butt and 2 brothers-in-law Orville Butt and Albert Christiansen. Private Family burial in Richmond Cemetery will take place at a later date. Betzer Family Funeral Home of Delavan is serving the Holt Family.