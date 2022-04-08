Neosho, MO - Charlotte E. (Nicholson) Nichols passed away January 8, 2022 at Henley Place, Neosho, MO. The daughter of Axel and Emma Nicholson, she was born January 22, 1924 and grew up with her brother, Bill, in Sharon, WI. She worked in her parent's restaurant while graduating from the University of Whitewater with a music major. She married her sweetheart, Glenn Nichols, on June 23, 1946. She and Glenn farmed with his brother, Lawrence, and his family on a farm near Sharon.
Besides helping on the farm, she and Glenn were active members of the Brick Baptist Church, and were youth leaders for many years. Charlotte taught piano lessons to many students in Wisconsin and Missouri. In 1960, they moved to Neosho with Lawrence and family, to farm and escape the Wisconsin winters. In Neosho, she worked for the Neosho Public Schools and retired as manager of food service. She and Glenn raised Appaloosa horses, and took part in many trail rides. She was a 4-H leader, belonged to a club and loved to square dance.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Bill; sister-in-law, Zola; her husband, Glenn; and a grandson, Jeffrey Paul. She is survived by her daughter, Penny (Ed) Paul of Neosho; her son, Terry (Pat) Nichols of Kansas; her great-grandson, Jonathan (Kelsea) Paul; and 3 great-great-grandchildren: Lachlan, Barrett, and Autumn Paul of Neosho.
There will be a Memorial service May 14, 2022 at the 1st Baptist Church in Neosho, officiated by her nephew, Pastor David Nichols. Memorials may be made to the Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City through Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, Missouri 64850.
Memorials may be made to the Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City through Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, Missouri 64850.
