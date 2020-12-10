August 8, 1937 - December 8, 2020
Janesville, WI - Charlotte E. Mezera, age 83, of Janesville, passed away with her family at her side, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Milton at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was born August 8, 1937 in Manitowoc, WI to the late Gerhardt F. and Elfrieda A. (Fischer) Sickinger. Charlotte graduated from Valders High School. Charlotte married Richard Theisen in 1957. After Richard's untimely death in 1966, she met and fell in love with Eugene Mezera. They married in 1971 in Appleton, WI and moved to Janesville, where she worked in Human Resources at Mercy Hospital for 20 years before retiring.
Charlotte was a long time and active member of St. William Catholic Church, where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and funeral luncheons. She also volunteered for the breakfast club at Washington School. Charlotte enjoyed gardening and travel, among many other things, but most of all, she was unfailingly devoted to her family. In her later years, she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Charlotte is survived by her sons: Randy (Barb) Theisen, Rob (Terri Miland) Theisen, and Steve (Darla) Mezera; her daughters: Patrice (Brett) Stair and Lori (Tim Nysted) Mayo; her twelve loving grandchildren: Alex (Liz Tierney), Ryan and Grant Theisen, Madeline and William Theisen, Alycia (Bret Gogoel) Mezera, Ashton (Mike) Gouvion, Stephanie (Zach Hilliger) and Laura Stair, Kyle, Seth and Ethan Mayo; her sister, Phyllis (Gary) McCanna-Smith; sister-in-law, Carol Sickinger; brother-in-law, Bob Waier; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Eugene Mezera and Richard Theisen; brothers, Jerome (Audrey) and Ron Sickinger; and sisters, Doris (Harold) Brandl and Joan Waier.
A private Funeral Mass for Charlotte will be held for immediate family at St. William Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials in Charlotte's name can be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Alzheimer's Support Center of Rock County or Agrace HospiceCare.