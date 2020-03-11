Charlotte Dolly Schrader

October 29, 1940 - March 3, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Charlotte "Dolly" G. Schrader, age 79, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Dolly was born in Harvard, Illinois on October 29, 1940; the daughter of Albert and Esther (Keller) Justen. Dolly attended Harvard High School and worked for Woodstock Die Casting for many years. After moving to Janesville, Dolly worked for K-Mart in the Deli, Wal-Mart as a cashier, and also Perkins as a hostess. Dolly was a hardworking mother, who was devoted to her family.

She is survived by her two daughters: Penny (William) Radloff and Heather (Melvin) Leindecker; grandchildren: Amanda Despots, Todd (Sara) Schrader, James (Daisy) Radloff, Jennifer Radloff, Jasmine Gasch, Garret Gasch, Melvie Leindecker and Curtis Leindecker; 4 great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. Dolly is preceded in death by her parents; and 4 sisters.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.