Charlotte "Char" Moringello

January 2, 1941 - October 7, 2018

Whitewater, WI -- Charlotte Socwell Moringello was born on January 2, 1941 to Roland W. and Helen (Meehan) Socwell. She passed away on October 7, 2018 at Muskego, WI. She attended Whitewater schools and graduated from Whitewater High. After high school she worked for the Whitewater Telephone Company for several years. She moved to Milwaukee, where she met her husband, Tony. They raised two sons, Andrew and Anthony. She trained to work with Medicare and Medicaid programs, and worked in several Clinics including Dean Clinic in Janesville. After retirement, she lived in Waukesha for many years and the last year in Muskego, WI. She was the fourth child to be born in a family of six children, and it became her nature to quietly work out things on her own. She was analytical and a deep thinker, and if something seemed wrong to her, she could be quite outspoken. She cared deeply about her two sons, and had a caring nature toward everyone else she knew. She enjoyed growing flowers and plants, and made some fabulous baked beans. She was a people person, and liked to send cards on birthdays.

She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Linda) and Andrew (Jennifer); and grandson, Carson Moringello; and her bothers: Ron (Virginia), Jerry (Melody), Richard (Peggy), and Dennis (Jeanne); and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Patricia Boelkow.

There will be a private gathering of the family, with her entombment at Milton Lawns mausoleum in Janesville.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse