Charlotte "Char" Moringello

January 2, 1941 - October 7, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Charlotte Socwell Moringello was born on January 2, 1941 to Roland W. and Helen (Meehan) Socwell. She passed away on October 7, 2018 at Muskego, WI. She attended Whitewater schools and graduated from Whitewater High. After high school she worked for the Whitewater Telephone Company for several years. She moved to Milwaukee, where she met her husband, Tony. They raised two sons, Andrew and Anthony. She trained to work with Medicare and Medicaid programs, and worked in several Clinics including Dean Clinic in Janesville. After retirement, she lived in Waukesha for many years and the last year in Muskego, WI. She was the fourth child to be born in a family of six children, and it became her nature to quietly work out things on her own. She was analytical and a deep thinker, and if something seemed wrong to her, she could be quite outspoken. She cared deeply about her two sons, and had a caring nature toward everyone else she knew. She enjoyed growing flowers and plants, and made some fabulous baked beans. She was a people person, and liked to send cards on birthdays.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Linda) and Andrew (Jennifer); and grandson, Carson Moringello; and her bothers: Ron (Virginia), Jerry (Melody), Richard (Peggy), and Dennis (Jeanne); and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Patricia Boelkow.
There will be a private gathering of the family, with her entombment at Milton Lawns mausoleum in Janesville.
