March 23, 1936 - June 20, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Charlotte Ann Miller, age 84, of Janesville passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Jefferson County, WI on March 23, 1936, the daughter of Floyd and Rosella (Cartwright) Hoffman. She married William F. Miller on April 1, 1951. Charlotte was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family, home, yard, and garden. She also enjoyed crocheting and reading. She was very involved in Jazzercise for over 20 years and served as door manager for the group during much of that time.
Charlotte Miller is survived by her daughter, Sandra R. (Gary) Stapelmann of Janesville; her son, William R. Miller of Janesville; grandchildren, Lisa (Ryan) Williams and Ian (Roni) Stapelmann; great-grandchildren: Owen and Isaac Williams, and Vivian and Valori Stapelmann; sisters, Jane (Felix) Hernandez and Shirley (Robert) Jackson; and her brother, Bob (Carol) Hoffman. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Miller on September 27, 2005. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Per Charlotte's request no services will be held. Private interment will be in the Milton Junction Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME