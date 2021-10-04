July 9, 1927 - September 30, 2021
Janesville, WI - Charlotte Ann McWilliams, age 94, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on July 9, 1927, in rural Browntown, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Eileen "Nellie" (Burke) Schumacher. The family moved to Janesville in 1929. She attended St. Patrick Catholic Grade School and graduated from Janesville High School in 1945. Charlotte married Leo Clair McWilliams on October 4, 1947, in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1977. While raising her five children, Charlotte worked as the school secretary for St. John Vianney Catholic School which kept her children in line, and later retired from the Parker Pen Company in 1992.
Charlotte was a member of the Catholic Women's Club, Washington School Breakfast Club, the Mercy Hospital Volunteers, and Janesville Elk's Club. Along with her husband Clair, she was a founding member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and was a faithful member of St. William Catholic Church.
Charlotte and Clair were avid followers of the Packers having attended the 1967 Ice Bowl and were also season ticket holders for the UW Badgers. Charlotte was the creator of the mealtime favorite, Aunt Charlotte's salad which was served at each family gathering. Despite her family's constant nagging, she spent most of these family gatherings in the kitchen making certain everyone else was taken care of first. She was happiest when surrounded by family and friends whether traveling or at home.
Charlotte is survived by her children: Christina (Chris) Campbell, son in law, Jim Ries, Michael (Lynette) McWilliams, Beth (Jeff) Gauthier, and Kevin (Annette) McWilliams; 12 grandchildren: Melissa Campbell, Andrea (Josh) Weeks, Joe (Nicole) Ries, David (Maureen) Ries, Luke McWilliams, Aaron (Carol) McWilliams, Chelsea (Tom) Kucera, Allison and Paige Gauthier, Nathan, Tyler, and Abby McWilliams, 6 great grandchildren: Lily, Rosie, Max, Charlie, Brooke, Crosby, and one on the way; brother, Richard Schumacher; and many other family and friends. In all her years, she remembered each one of them on their birthdays and other special occasions in their lives.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair McWilliams; daughter, Diane (McWilliams) Ries; and sisters, Isla Schumacher and Maurine (Schumacher) Benish.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with burial immediately following mass in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with a recitation of the Rosary starting at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at St. William Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to Saint William Catholic Church or School, 445 N. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com