Charline Elizabeth Oas

July 18, 1929 - October 7, 2022

Janesville, WI - Charline Elizabeth Oas, age 93, of Janesville passed away at Rock Haven Nursing Home on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born in Evansville, WI on July 18, 1929, the daughter of William Edgar and Elizabeth Lenore (Hope) Nance. She grew up in the Evansville area where she attended school. Charline married Herbert O. Oas on December 18, 1953, and has resided in Janesville since their marriage.