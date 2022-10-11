Janesville, WI - Charline Elizabeth Oas, age 93, of Janesville passed away at Rock Haven Nursing Home on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born in Evansville, WI on July 18, 1929, the daughter of William Edgar and Elizabeth Lenore (Hope) Nance. She grew up in the Evansville area where she attended school. Charline married Herbert O. Oas on December 18, 1953, and has resided in Janesville since their marriage.
Charline served on the board of directors of the Enrichment Center for Handicapped Children. She was a member of A.R.C. She enjoyed camping, fishing, flowers and was especially fond of the holidays and family gatherings. She was formerly an active member of Orchard View Alliance Church and more recently attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Charline is survived by two sons; Dale Allen (Dawn) Oas of Janesville, Brian Keith Oas of Janesville; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Charline was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Oas on March 23, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three daughters, Bonnie Oas, Roberta St. Clair and Bethalene Cunningham; her twin sister, Bethalene Nance and her sister, Geraldine Beszhak.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Daniel Decker will officiate. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12th until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
