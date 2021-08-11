Charles William "Bill" Mitchell

April 18, 1936 - June 11, 2021
Venice, FL - Charles "Bill" Mitchell, passed away unexpectedly at home in Venice, Florida on June 11, 2021, at the age of 85. Bill was born April 18, 1936, in Elkhorn, the son of the late Barney and Helen (Daugherty) Mitchell. He was united in marriage to Dorothy A. Williams in 1963.
Bill graduated from Elkhorn Area High School and immediately enlisted in the US Navy. He proudly served for 8 years during the Korean War, with rank of CS2 and the honor of Ships Master at Arms. During those years, he served on the USS Hancock, USS Lexington, USS E.A Green, and the USS C.F. Adams. Before receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1962, he was awarded The Good Conduct Medal.
Upon returning from service, he enrolled at Gateway Technical Institute in Police Science Course and was hired as a patrolman for Town of Delavan Police Department. In 1963 he joined the Walworth County Sheriff's Department as a Patrolman. In 1970, he was promoted to Sergeant in command of a shift of 25+ officers and served as 2nd shift Sergeant until 1988 when he was promoted to a Process Specialist in the Civil Division.
During his 27-year tenure with the Sheriff's Department, Bill was also very involved with the community as Law Enforcement & Firearms Instructor. He was an adjunct instructor with Gateway Technical Institute for the Officer Awareness Program, and various other Firearms programs including Firearms Training System (FATS). He earned certifications as NRA Firearms Instructor, Wisconsin Training & Standards Certified Semi-Auto Instructor, Police Shotgun Instructor, Hunter Safety & Home Safety Instructor and S&W Police Armor Instructor (Glock, S&W and Ruger). Finally, he earned Chemical Agent & Arson Instructor certifications, both courses were part of broader National Institute of Corrections program.
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Bill attended various institutions and completed multiple continuing education courses, resulting in achieving multiple certifications, including attending University of Wisconsin and Michigan State University where he completed Leadership & Instructor Development and Police & Community Relations programs, respectively.
Additionally, he held Federal Firearms License for the sale of weapons and for re-manufacture of ammunition. Bill did ammunitions reloading for many of the local police departments, as well as individual officers and other non-uniformed competitors. This included 9mm, 38, 357mag, 44/44mag & shotgun, which was used for both training and competitions.
These certifications served him well. He became the Chief Range Officer and Firearms Instructor on behalf of Walworth County Sheriff's Department, which included most cities, villages, and townships within Walworth County and some in Waukesha County.
In additional to being an instructor, Bill also enjoyed competitive shooting, partly due to the competition aspect, but more importantly for the camaraderie and friendships that developed with officers and competitors from across the United States and Canada. While competing in the Police Combat matches, Bill shot in the Master Class and had the honor of inclusion on the "Wisconsin Governor's Top 20" for five (5) consecutive years, as well as winning the 1st Place Award in the State of Wisconsin in 1978 for the "4 Man Team", with his fellow officers, teammates, and friends - Gary Kiger, Bob Pettibone & Jerry Watson.
Bill was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Wisconsin Rifle & Pistol Association including being Director of Police Pistol Association. He belonged to the Blue Knights (International Police Motorcycle Club) - WIXII & FLXVIII Chapters, Masonic Lodge 77 in Elkhorn WI, and Fraternal Order of Police Chapter 44, Venice, FL.
In retirement, Bill remained active and involved in Law Enforcement, having held roles as part-time patrolman with the Village of Darien Police Department, Crisis Intervention Officer with Walworth County Human Services, Armed Bailiff with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Property & Evidence Officer with Sarasota County, and Officer with Animal Protection Services in Sarasota County. As he had throughout his career, he approached these part-time roles with honor and purpose. He had said that one of the things he was most proud of was his ability to meet and talk to people, even under stressful situations, and desired to better the lives of those he encountered, both on and off the job.
For all those who knew Bill, they respected him for his forthright attitude and his devotion to duty. For all of us that loved him, we have missed him dearly since the moment he left us. We will miss his love, laughter, helping hand, fatherly advice, and sense of humor. We can't image a life without him but know we are better and stronger for having had a life with him in it.
Bill is survived by his former wife, Dorothy Mitchell of Elkhorn; daughter Maria Mitchell (Paul) Drolet of Summerton SC; and son Shawn Andrew (Lori) Mitchell of Clinton WI. He is further survived by sister's in-law Charlotte Mitchell, Jean Mitchell, Gale Mitchell; nieces, Lona (Paul) Hine, Roberta (John) Karstetter, Chellie (Bill) Pelnar, Susan (Todd) Kearney, Peggy (Mel) Nieuwenhuis, Harriet (Mark) Peterson, Sandy (Charles) Getka, Ericka Mills, Patty Mitchell; nephews Robert Mitchell, Phillip Mitchell, Barney Mitchell, Jerry (Lisa) Gifford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara Gifford; brothers Robert, Donald, Rodney, and James.
A Memorial Service will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 AM, Friday, August 20th at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. A brief service at 11:30 AM will be officiated by Rev. Tom DeGroot immediately followed by a processional to East Delavan Union Cemetery, where burial with full military honors will take place.