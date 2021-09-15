Delavan, WI - Charles W. Mulder, age 83, of Delavan passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at home in Delavan. He was born in Sheboygan, WI on June 16, 1938 to James and Mary (Carmen) Mulder. Chuck was raised in Hingham, WI and graduated from Oostburg High School in 1956. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, serving a year in Sinop, Turkey. Chuck was united in marriage to Judith Vogel on August 17, 1963 in Sheboygan. He was a graduate of Sheboygan County Teachers College and UW-Whitewater, earning his Bachelor and Master's Degree. Chuck was an educator and spent most of his career in the Delavan-Darien School system. He was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School, sang in the choir and volunteered in many capacities. Chuck was also involved with the Delavan Human Concerns, Spirit of Hope Men's Shelter, Meals on Wheels, and the Salvation Army Bell ringer committee. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed sharing that passion with his family and his students. He had a fulfilling retirement and enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, building intricate wooden toys, and creating and tending his hosta gardens.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; children, Sarah (Steve) Logterman, of Delavan, and Matt (Michelle) Mulder, of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Sam, Ben, Andrew, Miles, Addison, and Lucy; a sister, Janet (David) Walvoord, of Oostburg; sister-in-laws, Leona Mulder of Sheboygan Falls, and Janice (Luke) Dekanich, of Sheboygan; brother-in-law, Bruce (Arlene) Vogel, of Pardeeville, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wesley, David (Winn), Willard, and infant brother, Harvey; sisters, Lucille (Bob), Edith (John), and Ellen (Jack); nephew, Russell Mulder; and niece, Tracey Gallagher.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Delavan American Legion Post 95. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School Little Lambs Fund. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
