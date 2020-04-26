August 24, 1938 - April 19, 2020
Walworth, WI -- Charles W. Johansen was born August 24, 1938 in Woodstock, IL, to Charles and Evelyn (Petersen) Johansen. He passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI, due to complications from heart surgery. Charles attended Woodstock school, and graduated on 1956. He graduated from the Wisconsin State University at Whitewater August 6, 1964, with a Bachelor degree in Elementary Education. Charles married his best friend and the love of his life, Mary Drummond, on June 12, 1959. He taught school in Sharon, WI for 30 years, where he was beloved by his students and staff. After retirement, he moved to Walworth, WI. "Chuck" will always be remembered by friends and family as a very kind, funny and loving man. He loved to garden, read, wildlife, and loved his pets (especially Duke), raising fish, and butterflies. He loved football and baseball, and never missed a Cubs or Bears game. Chuck loved spending time with his family and friends, and keeping in touch with all of his friends on Facebook.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary (Drummond) Johansen; his son, Michael (Melonie) Blazier; grandchildren, Sarah (Carlos) Garcia and Charlie (Mary) Blazier; great-grandchildren: Cruz Garcia and Dalton and Lacey Blazier; sister, Charla (Cliff) Pierce; sister-in-law, Trudy Johansen; brother-in-law, Al (Diane) Drummond; nieces and nephews: Charla Lynn, Barry Pierce, Shawn Anderson, Alyssa Whiting, Tom Drummond, Lara Drummond and several more nieces and nephews; as well as dear friends, Bobbi Sorrentino and Mike Mann. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Cole Johansen.
A Celebration of Charles' Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Save the Children, 501 Kings Hwy E - Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825