January 24, 1941 - February 10, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Charles W. Hall, Sr. passed away February 10, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center after a sudden and unexpected illness. He was born January 24, 1941 in Martin, TN, to Lillian (Garrigus) Hall and Frank B. Hall, Sr. As a youngster he lived in what was then called East Delavan, and attended the one-room school house there. After the family moved to East Troy, he excelled in sports at East Troy High School, and was part of the graduating Class of 1960. An avid sportsman throughout his life, he was an outstanding baseball player, a scratch golfer, and roller skater for many years. As a coach he was a mentor who influenced many lives. He played pool, sketched, played the guitar, and even juggled. There wasn't anything this man couldn't do. Chuck worked at Lake Geneva Spindustries for many years, and worked his way up from metal spinner to plant manager, and later retired as a sales/marketing expert in the field. An excellent carpenter, auto mechanic, and general fix-it man, he could make, repair, or design anything. He built barns, decks, garages, remodeled homes, restored cars, and many other creations too numerous to mention. A quiet, kind man with many friends, he rescued cats, pulled cars out of snowy ditches, and was always available to help someone in need. A straightforward man, he told it like it was, but loved humor, and always had a ready quip for every situation. He loved his westerns on TV, and could ride a horse with the best of them. Chuck was an avid motorcyclist, and loved his Harley Davidson Wide Glide.

Chuck is survived by his children, Teresa Hall, and Chuck Hall Jr.; their mother, Penny Hall; grandchildren, Mathew, CJ, and Jordan Hall; and siblings, John Hall, and Mary West. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Anne (Merrill) Karcher, Ethel (Doc) Clapp, Frank (Joyce) Hall; and brother-in-law; Richard West. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI, officiated by Jeff Hendrychs. Visitation will take place at the Funeral Home before service, starting at 5 p.m. Chuck will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Please do kind deeds in his memory, rescue a cat, restore a car, or recall the many stories about him for your friends and family to keep his memory alive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hall Family. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral home and Crematory of Elkhorn is assisting the family.