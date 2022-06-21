Charles Thomas "Chuck" Anderson

Janesville, WI - Charles "Chuck" Thomas Anderson, age 63, of Janesville, WI passed away at his home on June 16, 2022. He was born in Darlington, WI on May 6, 1959, the son of Sherman and Helen (Mansfield) Anderson.
Charles grew up in Janesville and graduated from Parker High School in 1977. He later attended U-Rock and played in several area bands. After moving to California, he was employed as a machinist by Boeing Aircraft for 15 years. While in California, he also furthered his education by attending various colleges.
After Charles returned to Janesville, he was employed as a counselor by the Rock County Job Center for several years and later by Saint Coletta's at Jefferson, WI.
Charles was an animal lover and was especially fond of his pet cats. He was a former member of Moose Lodge # 197 and was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop # 540.
Charles Anderson is survived by his parents, Sherman and Helen Anderson; his brother, Paul Anderson all of Janesville. He is also survived by an aunt, Arlene (Dennis) Lyons of Elkhorn, WI and numerous cousins. His grandparents preceded him in death.
Private graveside services and burial will be held at a later date at the East Wiota Lutheran Church Cemetery, La Fayette County. Memorials may be made to Friends of Noah or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The Anderson family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
