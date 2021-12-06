Charles Thomas Allen

Whitewater, WI - Charles (Chuck) Allen, 72, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2021. He was born on April 19,1949 to Stanley and Beatrice (Berge) Allen. He graduated from Cambridge High and UW-Madison, where he earned two letters on the varsity rowing team and met his wife, Mary Jo Rigney. They were married on December 29,1973. Chuck had a successful career as a general contractor, though his real life was his family. In addition to being a loving husband, he was a proud father to Meghan (Matt) Eliason, Scott (Becky), and Dan (McKenzie), and wonderful grandfather to Trevor and Juliet Eliason and Gambol and Winnie Allen.
He is survived by his wife, his three children, four grandchildren, sister Sharon (Milt) Washelesky, brother Dave (Laura Pedrick), sister-in-law Jill (George) Sichelstiel and sister-in-law Molly (Don) Jackson as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and uncle Roger Berge.
Chuck was known to all as a kind, hard-working, positive guy who always saw the glass half full and lived his life with integrity and honesty. He left us too soon and will be greatly missed, but lovingly remembered.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the UW Initiative to End Alzheimer's - Greatest Needs Fund (www.supportuw.org/) or Fairhaven Senior Services (www.fairhaven.org/foundation/). Thank you to Fairhaven and Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital for all his care.