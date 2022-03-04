Charles Reginald Lind

Janesville, WI - Charles R. Lind, age 76, of Janesville, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 with his wife at his bedside. Charles was born in Milwaukee on September 15, 1945; the son of Reginald and Elisabeth (Jaeger) Lind. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from UW Superior in Musical Education. Charles married Lora (Schmidt) Lind on March 28, 1969. He worked as a Manager for Radio Shack for many years and as a Music Teacher for Cambridge Junior and Senior High School and for the Almond-Bancroft School District. Charles and his wife Lora were faithful and devoted members of Peace Lutheran Church in Janesville. Charles was a member of "The Barbershoppers" barber shop vocal group for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Lind; and extended family members and friends. Charles is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
