August 10, 2018 - November 14, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Charles O. Ebube, Jr. of Janesville, age 3 months, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at Fort Memorial Hospital. He was born in Janesville on August 10, 2018, the son of Brook Fay and Charles Ebube, Sr.
Charles is survived by his mother, Brook; father, Charles, Sr.; grandparents, Cheryl and Robert Fay, Jr.; grandmother, Beatrice Ebube; grandmother, Deanna Hatch; brother, Troy Ebube; great grandparents, Robert Fay, Sr., and Agnes Fay; and many others who loved him dearly.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
