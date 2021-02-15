August 18, 1956 - February 10, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE, WI - Charles Muniz, aka Rosalio Muniz, age 64 of Janesville, died on February 10, 2021 at his home. He was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas on August 18, 1956, the son of Rosalio and Maria (Hernandez) Muniz. He grew up in Texas and Chicago, Ill.
Charles served in the U.S. Army from September 22, 1975 to May 11, 1979. After moving to Janesville, he was employed by Mount Olivet Cemetery and later by Gramke Monument Works.
Charles is survived by his loving partner of 22 years, Holly Kinzie; his children, Maria Muniz, Jasmine Muniz, Samantha Kinzie, Colleen Kinzie, Danielle Kinzie, Mary Muniz, Rosalio Muniz III, and Alicia Muniz; his brother, Refugio Muniz; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, Juan Manuel Muniz and Juan Antonio Muniz; and his sister, Alicia Muniz.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery with military graveside rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
