Charles LeRoy Catfish Millard

February 12, 1935 - October 3, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Charles "Catfish Malone" Millard
Charles LeRoy Millard, alter-ego Catfish Malone, age 85, of Edgerton, WI, crossed over on October 3, 2020, in the early hours, in the middle of bow season, surrounded by his loving family, and the well wishes and prayers of many. We are confident he heard you.
Charlie was the third of four boys (Donald, Darrell, Charlie and Roger) born to Roy A. and Alice A. Millard. He beat the odds of a premature birth on February 12, 1935, thanks to a few drops of brandy on the lips every other hour, and he never looked back. Charlie lived a long, rich life of character and good humor, with ripple effects touching many in the community. He could never understand why anyone would want to live anywhere other than Rock County, Wisconsin. Charlie was a son, a brother, a husband, father, and friend. Albion Tiger. Dartball Triples champion. Fulton OG. (F***ing Covid.)
Married his true love Rochelle Marsden, also during hunting season. They met on the tobacco fields, where he spared her the indignant splatter of softball-tossed tobacco worms. Charlie and Rochelle are a thick-and-thin kind of couple, with an impervious, abiding love. They created a strong and united front—which made mischief difficult for their three children, who, interestingly enough, were all born during deer hunting seasons. If things were different, Charlie & Rochelle would be celebrating 60 years of love and laughter at the end of this month. Rochelle reports that Charlie was a good man and a good husband, and that he's now in a better place.
Those folks staying behind to keep the stories alive include his family, of which he was most proud: Frank & his wife, Amy Millard, and their girls, Ella and Grace; Shelley (Millard) and her husband, Scot Rubitsky; Holly Millard and her guy, Mitch Gelly; Charlie's baby brother Roger (Celia) Millard, and Rog's kids, Matt & Kris; sisters-in law Mary (Don) Millard; and Marge (Darrell) Millard, and Darrell's kids, Cam & Lorin; and all of the Millard extended family; niece Tiffany Jenson, who spent a lot of time at our house growing up, and her son, Brone; and Charlie's mother-in-law Rosie Marsden, and all of the Marsden extended family. Space constraints keep us from printing those longer lists of Catfish's family, his inner circle, and those people who he loved like family—but you all know who you are. (Yup, we're talking about you!) Charlie's reach was long and deep and generational.
Catfish was a Rural Letter Carrier at the Edgerton Post Office for 31 years, six days a week, during which he never revealed the sanctity of the mail. He covered every mail route in the area at one time or another, allowing him the privilege of mailbox chats with you, or to help you pull out your rosebushes, or to help you drag your car out of a ditch during a heavy snow.
Charlie and Rochelle were co-proprietors of Catfish Malone Enterprises, under which they owned and operated the Popcorn Wagon, providing extra-butter, extra-candy fluff, and extra-syrup to children of all ages. This venture combined three of his favorites things: baseball, popcorn and people. Occasional freebies when you need it. Umpires eat free.
A skilled negotiator and frequenter of rummage sales, Catfish left behind a lot of collected stuff that we are not sure what to do with now. After an appropriate amount of time, feel free to give us a call about it.
Charlie had no regrets. We imagine Catfish Malone riding off into the sunset on his scooter, wearing his Captain America helmet, off to the Happy Hunting Grounds in the Sky, where the Packers always beat the Dirty Bears, there are always plenty of people around him for a pick-up game of softball, and the popcorn bowl never runs empty.
It's impossible to say all there is to say about Catfish in this format. We hope you'll come to the visitation and/or funeral to learn more and share your own stories about him. Of course, we understand if you don't. We will be following all of the precautionary measures to protect each other from illness, and expect that you will be, too. Tuxedo t-shirts and camo attire are welcome. Abyssinia!
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Fulton Church with Rev. Bob Wolniak officiating. Military rites will follow the service at the Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the start of the services following Rock County Phase Two 50 % capacity restrictions. Masks are required. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton