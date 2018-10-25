April 10, 1936 - October 22, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Charles L. Ferguson, age 82, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018, at home with his family at his side. He was born on April 10, 1936, in Wonewoc, WI, the son of Ishmael and Vera (Wolf) Ferguson. Charles was a 1954 graduate of Wonewoc High School, and went to honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, deployed with the Wisconsin National Guard in the 32nd Infantry Division during the Berlin Crisis. Charles married Sherill Hellpap on August 18, 1962, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. He worked as a bridge builder for Janesville Construction, which later became Concrete Structures Inc. He was a well-respected foreman, he worked right along with his crew, always wanting to build one more bridge. Charles was kind and always willing to help family and friends. He was a member of the Wonewoc VFW Post 206, and a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He enjoyed breakfast at the Wedge Inn East; attending Badgers Football games for over 40 years; playing Sheepshead with the guys; going out for 2 for 1 nights; and traveling with Sherry. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sherill; children, Paul (Michelle) Ferguson and Amy Halverson; his pride and joy, grandchildren: Justin and Evan Ferguson, Alex and Sara Halverson; sister, Betty Havlik; sister in-law, Debbie Ferguson; and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Gene Ferguson; brother in-law, Clarence Havlik; nephews, Mark Ferguson and David Havlik; and long-time friend and mentor, "Concrete" Bill Ryan.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Mike Rahlf officiating. Burial and Military Honors will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and again on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care or to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Charles' family would like to thank the many dear family and friends, for the prayers and support they given us, and to Agrace Hospice, for all of their care and support.
