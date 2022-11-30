Charles L. "Charlie" Bunker

Janesville, WI - Charles L. Bunker, age 85, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Ontarioville, IL on May 31, 1937; the son of Charles and Laura (Weseman) Bunker. Charlie graduated from Glenbard Highschool in Glen Ellyn, IL in 1955. Charlie met the love of his life, Beverly Hoch, during high school and they got married on June 22, 1957. They spent over 65 years together before her passing in May 2022. Shortly after getting married, Charlie joined the United States Navy. Some of Charlie's favorite activities were trapshooting, golf, and fly fishing. In his later years, he enjoyed playing chess with his grandson. He will be dearly missed.
Charlie is survived by his son, Chuck (Lori) Bunker; grandson, Evan Bunker; and sister Laura (Ken) Andresen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and his parents.
To honor Charlie's wishes, no services are being held. A private family urn committal will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
