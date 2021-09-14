Charles James "Chuck" Fisher

Ellsworth, ME - Chuck Fisher, 85, passed away August 31 2021 at Eastern Maine Medical Center with his wife by his side. He was born on March 6, 1936 to Marshall and Norma (Schieldt) and grew up in Janesville, Wisconsin .Chuck attended Parker High School in Janesville, WI then graduated from Ripon College with a Chemistry degree. Chuck met his future wife Marlene Melnick at Ripon. He served in the US Army in the early 1960s. He and Marlene had 2 children Mark Fisher and Martha (Fisher) Votava. Marlene passed away in 1997. Chuck married Dawn Nelson in 1999. Chuck worked in Quality Control at several major food distributors and supermarket chains. He was an active member and officer of ASQC (now ASQ American Society for Quality). He served on Ogle County Board of Health for several years. He was a member of Byron Revitalization Committee and volunteered his woodworking expertise at Byron Forest Preserve. He also went back to school to become a Master Gardener. He always maintained a large garden and enjoyed woodworking. He built everything from furniture to sail boats over the years. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. He is survived by his wife Dawn of 22 years, son Mark Fisher and wife Janet (Highland Park IL). daughter Martha and Scott Votova (Rockford IL) , stepchildren Garett Nelson and wife Nicole (Ellsworth ME) and Kellie Durham (Mesa AZ), and grandchildren Nicolas and Jacob Votava and Hannah Fisher. He is predeceased by his father Marshall Fisher, mother Norma Fisher and brother Thomas Fisher. Chuck will be interred in a private ceremony in Edgerton WI.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.