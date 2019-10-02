March 26, 1929 - September 29, 2019

Genoa City, WI -- Charles I. Deegan, 90, of Genoa City, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Charlie was born on March 26, 1929 in Richmond, WI, to George Edward and Alvina Augusta Emma (Teatz) Deegan. He was the twelfth of thirteen children, and lived most of his life in Green and Walworth counties, living at Burr Oak Manor in Genoa City since 2000. Despite his life-long struggles, he was a quiet and gentle man.

He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Joyce (Brian Kobischka); and son, Jerry Deegan, both of Rockford, IL; grandchildren: Jill Reede (Michael), Halie Kirby (Corey) and Nick Deegan; and four great-grandchildren. Charlie is predeceased by his parents; siblings; and his first-born child, Charles.

A Burial Service will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown, with Rev. David Groth officiating. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Burr Oak Manor in Genoa City. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.