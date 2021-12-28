April 14, 1941 - December 21, 2021
Milton, WI - Charles Hanauska, of Milton passed away December 21, 2021. He was very proud to have made it into his 80s but his last six months were plagued with health issues. He was fortunate to have close friends and the amazing staff at Milton Senior Living where he thought of every female nurse as his 'girlfriend'.
Chuck is survived by his wife Helen, children Vicki (David Schultz), Lauri (Trent Brown), and Derek (Lanna Zobel). He was grateful for his children but even more for his grandchildren, Meredith and Evan Schultz, and Codi Rose Brown. 'Grandpa Cheese' as he called himself thrived on hearing about these kids playing soccer, singing on stage, or riding horses. To his children in Montana he often said things like 'you're gonna get eaten by a bear out there' or 'what do you mean you're camping, it's winter.' He loved deer camp with Vicki's family and Derek, and even participated in some hunts out west in his younger days.
Chuck was an avid fisherman and loved his fishing club buddies at the Gathering Place. He was also an avid 'windshield farmer' and loved touring the countryside looking at crops and pointing out all the things he would do differently. He was immensely proud of the restored prairie he fostered on his own farm, just one mile from the farm where he grew up with his sister Patricia and his parents, Charlie and Rose. Chuck exemplified a strong work ethic and a love for the outdoors and animals. Many 4-H animals and some of Chuck's favorite dogs were raised alongside the kids. During Chuck's final days he often talked about reuniting with those dogs for a little more grouse hunting.
After a career of selling cars, Chuck traveled the countryside delivering fire trucks for Pierce. He kept a scrap book of that time handy so he could show anyone nearby, whether they were interested or not. Chuck was most grateful and proud of his connections with Alcoholics Anonymous and the lifelong friends he made there. He always had an 'AA coin' with him; his most recent one was proof of 25 years of sobriety. He sponsored many individuals and spoke at many meetings to encourage others. He made a difference in the lives of many in this way.
Chuck's children thank all of those who helped him in his last months including the amazing staff at Milton Senior Living, Lydia from Visiting Angels and his dedicated friends including Jack, Rick, Dan and Harold. While his body gave up on him, he remained connected to these good people, his children, and his grandchildren with humor and love.
There will be a private service at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville for family and Chuck's closest friends in January. If you wish to make a donation in Chuck's name, please consider the Gathering Place (Milton) or the Beckman Mill (Beloit).