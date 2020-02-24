May 14, 1937 - February 20, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Charles H. Tracy, 82, of Janesville, WI, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 in his home. He was born May 14, 1937 in Grant County, WI, the son of William and Mayme (Lane) Tracy. Charlie attended Platteville Schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Charlie married Darlene Leindecker on November 19, 1955 in Lancaster, WI. She predeceased him on January 20, 2006. Charlie was formerly employed by Illinois Water Treatment, Liebovich Brothers Inc., DM Manufacturing and Fairbanks Morse, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the American Legion Post #205 Janesville, WI.

Survivors include his six children: Susan (Michael) Rozelle, William "Bill" (Renee) Tracy, Sandy Messenger, Larry (Sally) Tracy, Amy (Tom) O-Dowd all of Beloit, WI, and Jennifer (Aaron) Melbye of Janesville; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale Tracy of Brownsville, TX and George (Mary) Tracy of Janesville, WI; sister-in-law, Mary Phillips; friends, Gary (Diane) Piper and Pat Camp both of Janesville, WI. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert; and sister, Anna May.

A Memorial service for Charlie will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Military Honors accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com