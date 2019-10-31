November 12, 1947 - October 28, 2019

Arkdale, WI -- Charles H. Garber, age 71, of Arkdale, WI, left this earth on Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home. Chuck was born November 12, 1947, in Janesville, WI, to Albert and Margaret Garber. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1966. Chuck was drafted into the United States Army in 1968, and served as an MP in Vietnam, with the only combat unit in history. He was honorably discharged in 1970. Chuck married Karen M. Kienbaum on June 27, 1970 in Edgerton. They moved to Adams County in the fall of 1992, and owned and operated the Petenwell Sports Shop and General Store in Monroe Center for over 9 years. Family was everything to Chuck, he especially loved his grandchildren. He also loved playing cards (beating Karen in Hand & Foot), hunting, and fishing.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Karen Garber of Arkdale, WI; sons: Terry (Becca) Garber of Milton, WI, Kenneth (Michelle) Garber of Milton, and Larry (Missy) Garber of Milton; grandchildren: Hannah, Chloe, and Holly; step-Grandchildren: Kadelyn, Dalyn, and Justin; brothers, George (Pat) Garber of Milton, and Gerald (Christine) Garber of Janesville, WI; sister, Bertha Holtz of Westfield, WI; sister-in-laws: Sharon (Donald) Christenson, Penny Ross, and Sue (Bruce) Holtz; brother-in-law, Terry (Amy) Kienbaum. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Margaret; grandson, Derek Garber; brothers-in-law, Keith Holtz, Jerry Ross; and nephew, Jonathan Dascher.

A celebration of his life will be at Hope Lutheran Church in Milton on November 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.