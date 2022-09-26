Woodruff, WI - Charles H. Fietz, age 88, of Woodruff, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Riverview Health Services.
He was born December 10, 1933, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Carl and Alvina Wendlandt Fietz. Charles was a graduate of West Bend High School.
Charles owned a real estate appraisal firm in Beloit, WI, from 1978-1999. Prior to that, he worked in West Bend, Janesville, Monroe and Brodhead as an assessor. He was a member of H.O.G., Harley Owners Group and Trinity Lutheran Church in Minocqua. He will be affectionately remembered for his quick wit, and his passion for automobiles, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and Glenlivet scotch whiskey.
He is survived by his son, Robert Fietz; daughter, Bonnie (Jim) Brazee; and dear friend, Delores Schmidt. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and the mother of his children, Ellie Fietz.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Neshkoro. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Rev. John Bumgardner officiating. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Neshkoro. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail to Charles Fietz, c/o Barbola Funeral Chapel, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.
