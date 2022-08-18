Charles H. "Chuck" Kuolt

September 9, 1948 - August 15, 2022

Janesville, WI - Charles "Chuck" H. Kuolt, age 73, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on September 9, 1948, the son of Fredrick and Lorraine (Koeske) Kuolt. Chuck attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he enjoyed being a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. It was during this time that Chuck learned the value of strong friendships and relationships, and when he met his soulmate, and the love of his life, Kathy Rudersdorf. Chuck graduated from UW Oshkosh with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics, and soon thereafter, married Kathy on January 2, 1970. He had a long career as a Regional Sales Representative with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, retiring in 2004 following 33-years of dedicated service. Following Chuck's retirement, Chuck and Kathy enjoyed vacationing in Orange Beach Alabama, as well as traveling throughout the country to many popular destinations and events.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kuolt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.