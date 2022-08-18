Charles H. "Chuck" Kuolt

Janesville, WI - Charles "Chuck" H. Kuolt, age 73, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on September 9, 1948, the son of Fredrick and Lorraine (Koeske) Kuolt. Chuck attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he enjoyed being a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. It was during this time that Chuck learned the value of strong friendships and relationships, and when he met his soulmate, and the love of his life, Kathy Rudersdorf. Chuck graduated from UW Oshkosh with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics, and soon thereafter, married Kathy on January 2, 1970. He had a long career as a Regional Sales Representative with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, retiring in 2004 following 33-years of dedicated service. Following Chuck's retirement, Chuck and Kathy enjoyed vacationing in Orange Beach Alabama, as well as traveling throughout the country to many popular destinations and events.
Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather ("Papa"), and provider. He was the backbone of his family, the voice of reason, and he unconditionally encouraged and supported those he loved. Those close to Chuck recognized his love for all Wisconsin sports, whether it be the Badgers, the Brewers, the Bucks, or the Packers, He passionately cheered-on and supported his teams. Chuck was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI where he volunteered his time and proudly served as an usher for 40 years. In more recent years, there was nothing that Chuck enjoyed more than attending his grandchildren's events that included but was not limited to: recitals and concerts, wrestling and track meets, basketball and volleyball games, and spending countless summer evenings at the Rock Aqua Jay Water Ski Shows.
Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Kathy, 3 children who will carry on his memory and legacy forever: Michael (Brandi) Kuolt, Melissa (Carter) Linneman, and Jennifer (David) Rezin; 7 grandchildren who he could not have loved more or been more proud: Reghan, Rachel, Joshua, Kamryn, Aliya, Kendall, and Kahner; 4-legged best friend, Bo; and many other family and friends he touched throughout the years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Kuolt.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. A private Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are preferred to ECHO, Southern Wisconsin Humane Society or the Rock Aqua Jays. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kuolt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.