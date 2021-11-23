Delavan, WI - Charles G. Spooner, age 94, passed away peacefully in his home just outside of Delavan on Saturday November 19th. He was born on September 23rd, 1927 to Alfred Kellam Spooner and Stella (Schumacher) Spooner. He married Hesperus Egnoski on January 19th, 1986.
Charles served in the Navy in World War II and then attended UW-Madison. Charles ran the Barker Lumber Company for most of his life. He also sat on the board of directors for the Citizens Bank and later the Marshall and Ilsley Bank.
Despite being a hard working businessman, Charles made time for his passions throughout his life. He was a sailor and active member of the Delavan Yacht Club, led Boy Scouts for many years, and sang in the United Church of Christ choir. When he wasn't enjoying music or the great outdoors, Charles could be found in his woodworking shop. He was equally happy making a picture frame for his daughter or restoring an old reed organ. His crowning achievement was restoring an 8 rank church organ in his basement.
Charles is survived by his wife Hesperus and his daughter Sadie. He is preceded in death by his father Alfred (Kelly) and his mother Stella.
The family asks that you respect their privacy at this difficult time. Monroe Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please visit at delavanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks in his honor.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.