December 18, 1941 - October 13, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Charles Francis Timm, 77, of Whitewater, passed away on October 13, 2019 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI. Chuck was born on December 18, 1941 in Watertown, WI, to Fred and Florence (Selleck) Timm. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1959. Chuck served his country during the Vietnam War as a Chaplain's Assistant in the United States Army. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from UW-Whitewater. He later received his Master's Degree in Education from UW-Whitewater. On October 10, 1970, he married Marvel Hoeppner at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Whitewater, WI. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2018. Chuck taught for 32 years at West Elementary School in Jefferson. He also worked for 20 years for Walmart. Chuck was always involved in his children's extra-curricular activities, and he and Marvel would take their family on many camping trips. In his retirement, Chuck spent a lot of time taking care of his grandchildren, and helping his children as a handyman. He was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Whitewater.

He is survived by his children: Kara Timm of O'Fallon, MO, Jason (Ticha) Timm of Orlando, FL, Matthew (Lindsi) Timm of Waterford, WI, Joshua (Courtney) Timm of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren: Alicia (Jack) Berg, Charlie and Andrew Timm, Laurel and Alton Timm. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings: Margaret Kumbier, Fred Timm, Jr., Merlin Timm, Wallace Timm and Clarence Timm.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church 116 S. Church St. Whitewater, WI. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI, and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Camp Phillip in Wautoma, WI. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com