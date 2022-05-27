Charles Edward Trow

March 9, 1927 - May 22, 2022
Evansville, WI - Charles Edward "Ed" Trow entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Sunday, May 22nd after making a difference in this world for 95 years.
Ed was a Christian man who enjoyed the fruits of the Earth and farmed his entire life working sunup to sundown with cattle, hogs and crops. He was still driving tractors well into his 80s and was the master of corn planting with his Case farm tractors. In his lifetime, he saw farming go from plowing with horses to automated milkers. Ed served as Magnolia Town Chairperson for 10 years, was a faithful member of Albany United Methodist Church where he served on several committees including Sunday School Superintendent and was a Renk Seed Corn dealer for more than 25 years.
Ed was born on March 9, 1927 and grew up between Albany and Brooklyn. He was a 1945 graduate of Albany High School and was the last surviving member of his class. He was drafted to the US Army where he proudly served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 spending time in Germany. Ed was honored at church with a quilt for his service in the war and also went on the Vets Roll 2013 trip to Washington DC with his son Bill.
Ed loved to attend dances at Turner Hall and the New Glarus Hotel with Charlene Holcomb. They were married on February 26, 1954 and became the parents of 5 children and farmed together in Magnolia Township. Ed's world was changed when Charlene passed away at an early age of cancer and Ed was left with raising 5 children ages 4 to 14 alone.
June Houlberg started coming over to help out and on November 19, 1972 Ed and June were married and the family expanded to 5 more adult children. Ed and June always enjoyed their Sundays at church and restaurant lunches after.
Ed's life was blessed with family, many birthday dinner potluck get-togethers eating his favorite cherry pie, visiting with children and grandchildren, and cheering family on at high school sporting events. After each visit from friends and family, he would always say, "thanks for stopping, come again"
As Ed's years began to wear...("too many birthdays," he always said)... Ed was blessed with new friends in his life Barb Lawrence, Liz Detra, Jean Pick, the caregivers and residents at Albany Oaks Assisted Living, and Agrace Hospice. The family is forever grateful to the extra kindness and smiles they provided Ed with storytelling, treats, attention, and loving care.
Ed is survived by his children Keith (Debbie)Trow of Evansville, Shirley (Steve) Baertschi of Janesville, Doreen (Jose) Guzman of Evansville, Bill (Ann) Trow of Evansville, Wayne (Linda) Houlberg of Oakridge, Tennessee, Norman Houlberg of Beloit, Karen (Russell) Rindsig of Sarona, and Dean( Debbie) Houlberg of Albany, son-in-law Curt Golz of Albany, 23 Grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, his sister Wanda Williams of Bridegeport, Connecticut, brother Burdell (Althea) of Brooklyn, sister-in-law Elaine Trow of Madison, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents William (1968) and M. Delle (Atkinson) Trow (1965), two wives Charlene (1970) and June (2010), daughter Sharon Golz (2018), brother Lyle (2016), sister Ardyth Meyer (2016), June's son Glenn Houlberg (1972), brothers-in-law Don Meyer (2002 ) and Bert Williams (2016)
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 31st from 10 AM -12 Noon at Albany United Methodist Church, 400 Park Street, Albany. Funeral service will follow at 12 Noon. Military Rites will be held at graveside in Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following services at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the American Cancer Society or Albany United Methodist Church.