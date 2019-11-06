July 8, 1938 - November 3, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Charles "Ed" Lundberg, age 81, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home in Delavan. He was born in Chicago on July 8, 1938 to Carl and Leona (Strempel) Lundberg. Ed was a toolmaker at Sta-Rite in Delavan for 45 years before retiring. He was also the caretaker at Soper's Estate on Delavan Lake for over 60 years. Ed was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed playing cards and being in card clubs. He also enjoyed traveling, and spending time up North with family.

Ed is survived by his sister, Christine Waga, of Janesville; two nieces, LaVonne (Larry Riley Sr.) Brown, of Janesville, and Corinne (Charles) Pepitone, of Browntown, WI; great nieces, Karlie (Bryan Passon) Brown, and Ali (Larry Bravo) Brown; nephew, Tyler Brown; and dear friends, Brody and Dionne Brown and their family. Ed is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com