Janesville, WI - Charles E. Stimpfl, age 76, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Mercy Health Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Edgewater Hospital, Cook County, IL on February 11, 1944, the son of William E. and Daisey (Schwingl) Stimpfl. He married Judith Reeb on June 10, 1967, in Delavan, WI. Charles was a supervisor at Morgan Corp. He loved snowmobiling with his family and was a member of the Milton Snowriders' Club. He always enjoyed tinkering in his garage, especially on tractors.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Judith; 2 sons, Shane (Natalie) Stimpfl and Lance (Jennifer) Stimpfl; 6 grandchildren: Kayla (Ryan), Alycia (Brandon), Karlee(Bryce), Bryanna (David), Chase, and Luke; 2 great grandchildren, Addyson and Anna; brother, Jerry (Joanne) Stimpfl; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammara Jo Fowler; and in laws, Karl and Gladys Reeb.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Private interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
