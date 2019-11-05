August 2, 1931 - October 26, 2019

East Troy, WI -- Charles E. Faust found peace with his Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at East Troy Manor, surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 yrs. old. Chuck was born August 2, 1931, to Hubert and Florence (Ewig) in Milwaukee. He was a graduate of Juneau H.S., and served his country with honor as a member of the U.S. Air Force. After 4 years of service, Charles married Beverly (Nee Fritz) in Connecticut, and together made Lake Beulah their home for 60 years. He worked for his family's business, The Faust Company, in Milwaukee, WI for 34 years.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; children: Nancy (Jim) Schroeder, Linda (Ed) Pekol, Michael Faust and Richard (Susan) Faust; cherished grandchildren: Jaime Faust, Nicholas Cole, Amee (Matt) Bruley, Megan (Sebastian) Smith, Morgan Faust, Andrew Newhouse, and Emma Faust; great grandchildren, Brayden Houchin and Harrison Smith; brother-in-law, Edward (Cheri) Fritz; and more relatives; and many friends.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Troy, with burial of cremains at St. Peter's cemetery with military honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated and will be contributed to charities in Charles' name. Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy has the honor of serving the family.

