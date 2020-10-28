Charles E. Chuck Voss

November 4, 1945 - October 26, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Charles "Chuck" E. Voss, 74, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1945, the son of the late Ernest and Amelia (Hardt) Voss. Chuck was united in marriage to Martha A. Dawson on May 22, 1982 in Walworth, WI. Chuck retired after working 30 years for Chrysler. He was an avid motorsports fan, Chicago Bears and Brewers fan. Chuck especially admired NASCAR driver, Richard Petty, No. 43. He loved country music.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Martha, daughter, Amanda Voss, son, Chad Voss, sister, Shirley DeVoy, nieces; Julie Lami and Pam (Bryon) Schaefer, nephews; Steve (Brenda) DeVoy, Bruce DeVoy and Bob (Diane) DeVoy, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service will be 11:00AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until service Friday at the Funeral Home.