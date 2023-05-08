Charles Converse Gray

July 27, 1934 - April 30, 2023 Presque Isle, WI - A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and man of integrity, character, wit and innumerable skills passed away on April 30, 2023. Charles (“Charlie”) C. Gray, III, age 88, passed away peacefully at Primrose Retirement Community in Wausau, Wisconsin surrounded by loving family. Charlie was born July 27, 1934 to Charles C. Gray, II and Margaret (Crow) Gray in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Charlie graduated from Janesville High School Class of 1952, where he met the love of his life, Eleanor Johnson. Charlie and Eleanor were High School sweethearts back when he was “Gunda’ and she was “EJ”. They married in 1956 and spent the next 67 years side-by-side in life’s adventure.

