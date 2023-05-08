Charles Converse Gray

July 27, 1934 - April 30, 2023 Presque Isle, WI - A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and man of integrity, character, wit and innumerable skills passed away on April 30, 2023. Charles (“Charlie”) C. Gray, III, age 88, passed away peacefully at Primrose Retirement Community in Wausau, Wisconsin surrounded by loving family. Charlie was born July 27, 1934 to Charles C. Gray, II and Margaret (Crow) Gray in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Charlie graduated from Janesville High School Class of 1952, where he met the love of his life, Eleanor Johnson. Charlie and Eleanor were High School sweethearts back when he was “Gunda’ and she was “EJ”. They married in 1956 and spent the next 67 years side-by-side in life’s adventure.
He attended UW-Madison and studied in the School of Engineering. While in Madison, he joined ROTC through which he joined the Army and served 2 years stationed in Vicenza Italy. While in Italy, Charlie used his engineer’s brain by working on the MGM-5 Corporal Missile Program, the United States’ first nuclear-capable tactical surface-to-surface missile.
After his military service, he returned to Janesville to be the fourth generation to run the family business, Gray’s Beverage (also known to many as “The Pop Factory”) with his mother, Margaret “Peg” and brother Bob. “Family Businesses” can be challenging, but Charlie’s leadership and tireless work ethic ensured growth and stability for several decades.
Charlie sold his interest in the business to his brother in 1986, and he and Eleanor started their second act in Presque Isle, Wisconsin where they had a cottage on Crab Lake. They spent their summers at the lake and began what would become a 27-year stint as “Ski Bums” working and skiing at Winter Park, Colorado each winter alongside college students and like-minded retirees. He made quite an impression on his younger co-workers, who adopted the “WWCGD” (What Would Charlie Gray Do?) philosophy to problem solving. Charlie skied into his late 70’s until winters in Arizona replaced the ski slopes.
Charlie built many things that will outlast him. None he was more proud of than his kids. Charles IV, Mary, Michael, Jennifer and Joshua all inherited pieces of their dad, but all reflect him differently. His stubbornness, his wit, his engineer's brain, his logic and ability to reason, his keen powers of observation, his willingness to help a friend, his willingness to teach others, and the part of Charlie he showed more as he aged; his tender heart.
Charlie was a strong believer in God, being a faithful member of St Mary’s Parish in Janesville, where all five of he and Eleanor’s children went to grade school, and later St Rita’s Parish in Presque Isle, Wisconsin. In the end, Gunda passed with EJ at his side. Surrounded by the children they raised together and memories of a life well-lived.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Eleanor, five children: Charles IV (Torri) of Weston, Wisconsin, Mary (Kilafwa) Sigrah of Micronesia, Michael (Nancy) of Circle Pines, Minnesota, Jennifer Neuner of Weston, Wisconsin and Joshua (Leanne) of Janesville, Wisconsin, as well as ten grandchildren: Elizabeth (Matt) Moens, Charles C. (“Buddy”) (Rachel) Gray V, Sarah, Michael and John Gray, Zachary (Keri) Neuner, Mackenzie Neuner, Adam (Danielle), Jacob and Hannah Gray and four great grandchildren; Bodhi, Brooks and Millie Moens, Charles (“Chico”) C. Gray VI, sister-in-law, Beatrice Mogensen, and brother-in-law, Russell Johnson, as well as many relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Robert, his sister-in-law Genevieve Gray, son-in-law, David Neuner, daughter-in-law, Lisa Gray, brother-in-law, Robert Mogensen, and father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Mildred Johnson.
To the doctors, nurses, and all the staff at Marshfield Hospital, Primrose Retirement Community and Compassus Home Health Care who cared for Charlie, we extend our deepest thanks and appreciation. Your compassion and kindness made all the difference for Charlie and his family during a challenging time. You have our utmost respect and admiration.
Visitation and prayer service will be from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m on May 19, 2023 at Schneider Funeral Home, 1800 East Racine Street, Janesville Wisconsin. Lunch to follow. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on June 10, 2023 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 11568 Lake Street, Presque Isle, Wisconsin. Lunch to follow. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider memorials to the Crab Lake Conservation Foundation, PO Box 256 Presque Isle WI 54557 or Compassus Home Health, 2600 Stewart Ave. Suite 160, Wausau WI 54401.
