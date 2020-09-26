December 12, 1935 - September 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Charles "Chuck" G. Smithwick, 84, of Janesville, WI, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at homes, surrounded by his family. He was born December 12, 1935 in Mosinee, WI, the son of the late Sam and Hilde (Odegaard) Smithwick. Duane graduated from Janesville High School with the Class of 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany, and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He was united in marriage to Shirley M. Truly on August 5, 1960 in Janesville. Duane and Shirley met at a school dance when they were 16 years old, and have seldom been apart. They were both active members of the United Church of Christ, where Shirley taught Sunday school, and Chuck was the church 'handyman.' He was a talented woodworker, and made a business of custom cabinetry, with Shirley as his bookkeeper and boss. He enjoyed keeping an exceptional lawn, gardening and working with his hands. After retirement, Chuck and Shirley enjoyed traveling the U.S., visiting with family and making new friends. And throughout his life, Chuck was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley; two children, Melissa (John) Olsen of El Paso, TX, and Cindy (Daniel) Kugel of Rio, WI; three grandchildren: Jack, Jason and Jenna; and two sisters, Dahlia Ogden, and Poppy Hurtz. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Daisy (the late Karl) Donner; and by his faithful dog, Toro.
Memorial Service will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Juniper Gardens Funeral Home, 730 N. Main St., Janesville, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chuck's name to United Church of Christ, 123 Elm St., or Happy at Home Hospice, 116 N. Small St., Beloit, WI. Juniper Gardens Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the Smithwick Family. Visit our online guest book at www.thejunipersfh.com.
The family would like to thank Holly and Faye, the kind nurses who helped Chuck stay at home. You made his final weeks comfortable, and memorable for our family. Bless you both.