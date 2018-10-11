Charles "Chuck" Nolan

March 11, 1951 - October 8, 2018
Orfordville, WI -- Charles "Chuck" D. Nolan, age 67, of Orfordville, WI, died on Monday, October 8, 2018 surrounded by his family at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born on March 11, 1951 in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles F. and Dorothy (Casey) Nolan. Chuck graduated from Gordon Tech High School in 1969. He married Donna Klassy on September 10, 1983, at Orfordville Lutheran Church. Chuck worked as a propane salesman for NGL Supply, Milton Propane and Green Rock FS for many years, along with driving school bus for Kobussen. He was a member of the Orfordville Lutheran Church, the Orfordville Fire Department and the Sons of the American Legion. Chuck loved all sports, especially the Bears and the Cubs and was an avid fisherman and golfer. His passion was helping to coach the Parkview girl's softball team along with being the team statistician. Chuck truly loved his family, especially his grandkids who were the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; children Kelly (Brad) Phillips and Ryan (Megan) Nolan, of Orfordville; grandchildren, Makenna Phillips and Rhett Nolan; sister, Patricia Kapton of Bensenville IL; mother-in-law, Marilyn Klassy; sister-in-law, Deb (Jed) Speich; brother-in-law, Dan (Shannon) Klassy; and several nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Pete Klassy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the ORFORDVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 210 S. Main St. Orfordville, with Pastor Andy Twiton presiding. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville,WI (608) 752-2444
Charles's family would also like to express appreciation to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center for their loving care and comfort provided to Charles and his family.
