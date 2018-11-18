Charles "Chuck" McManus

February 28, 1927 - October 12, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Charles John McManus, born in Philadelphia, PA, on February 28th, 1927, passed peacefully on Friday, October 12, 2018. Chuck, as he was affectionately known, grew up in Philadelphia with his mother, Henrietta. He enlisted in the Navy in 1944, and served in the South Pacific Theater in WWII. After the end of the war, he met and fell in love with Helen Campbell. Helen and Chuck married in 1953, moved to Illinois, raising three children: Robert, Charles Joseph and Gary. Concurrently, Chuck successfully fostered a challenging career with Milk Specialties Inc. He was successfully promoted from Manufacturing Supervisor to Plant Manager, concluding his 35 year tenure as Director of Purchasing. Chuck and Helen retired to Florida in 1989. At the time of his death, Chuck and Helen had resided at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Janesville, WI.
He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Dundee. His hobbies / interests were home improvement, becoming a pilot, flying small aircraft, golf and bowling. But what Chuck did best was provide for the family's financial needs, and, with Helen at his side, worked to successfully raise their family. Chuck was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Chuck will be remembered as a mentor, a shining example for his sons to emulate in their relationships with their wives and families. With Helen, he gave his family all the necessities we needed to be successful in life. His progeny is his legacy, tasked to simply be the best they can be, and make the most of what life and the opportunities therein provide. We, his family, sorely miss Chuck, and will proudly carry forth his legacy.
Chuck was preceded in death by Robert. Surviving Chuck are his wife of 63 years, Helen; sons, Chuck (Janet), Gary (Wendy); and eight grandchildren, who affectionately called him Poppy: Jamie (Justin) Sanderson, Kristin (Dan) Kilian, Stephen McManus (Molly), Michelle (Brian) Anderson, Kelly McManus, Brett McManus, Brianne (Brandon) Miles, Alyssa McManus (fiance Trevor). Chuck (Poppy) leaves behind his five great-grandchildren who he adored: Brady, Lyla, Campbell, Alexandra "Lexi", and Noah.
Private Services are planned for a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at: 866allfaiths.com. All Faiths Funeral Home of Janesville is honored to accompany Chuck on this final journey.
