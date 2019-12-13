Charles "Chuck" Lenz

December 27, 1938 - December 10, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Charles "Chuck" G. Lenz, age 80, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Williams Bay Health Services. He was born in Jefferson, WI on December 27, 1938 to Gilbert and Jessie (Stoppenbach) Lenz. Chuck was united in marriage to Mary Jo Schakelmann on August 7, 1965, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. He worked in Quality Control, from 1967- 1981 at Borg Fabric in Delavan and worked as Operations Manager from 1981-1998 at Bassett Bedding in Walworth. Chuck was a business manager at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, from 2000-2004, and belonged to the Delavan Lions Club from 1998-2012. He loved hiking, camping, and traveling with his family.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jo; a daughter, Diane (Aaron) Pearce, of Colgate, WI; three sons: David Lenz, of Chicago, Bob Lenz, of Atlanta, and Peter (Amy) Lenz, of Chicago; two grandchildren, Anna and Julia; a brother, Jerry (Elaine) Lenz, of Wilmette, IL; and a niece, Anmarie. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Greg.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at ST. ANDREW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to St. Andrew's Catholic Church or Aram Public Library in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com