March 7, 1952 - April 3, 2020
Waukesha, WI -- Charles (Chuck) Larsen, age 68, passed away peacefully after a week-long battle with Coronovirus, on April 3, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born March 7, 1952, in Elkhorn, WI, and was a 1970 graduate of Elkhorn High School. Having attended Blackhawk Technical College, he excelled in electronics and worked as an audio sales consultant for many years, 18 of them being at American TV in both Madison and Waukesha.
Chuck, a former Waukesha resident for 34 years, spent his last two years in a memory-care facility in DeForest, WI, struggling with Type 1 diabetes and frontotemporal dementia. He was a kind, quiet man who relished life's simple pleasures. A true audiophile since high school, Chuck was an avid music collector, who enjoyed everything from Miles Davis to Pantera. He played guitar and loved to dance, his moves being so crazy good he many times cleared the floor.
In addition to music, his other passion was model car building. A true aficionado, he won many local, national, and even international awards, and would spend hundreds of hours on each of his extraordinary creations. He loved anything "cars" and could talk for hours to fellow enthusiasts. He was a long-time member of the Auto Modelers Group of WI. Also a fan of regular-size cars, Chuck was a fixture at numerous car events locally and statewide. He was extremely proud to have owned, driven, and exhibited a 1929 Ford Model A with a flathead engine.
Chuck leaves behind his ex-wife, Debra (John Milligan) Horkan of Sparta, WI; two sons, Chad (Christine) Horkan of Hartland, WI, and Garrett (Svenja) Horkan of Downers Grove, IL; grandchildren: Cassie, Tanner, and Cole Horkan of Hartland. He is further survived by his three sisters: Sandra Stratmeyer and Nancy (Jerry) Braatz of Janesville, and Kathleen Willemsen of Delavan; nieces, Susan (Mike) Fischbach of Janesville, Penny Brellenthin of Madison; nephews: Dan Stratmeyer of Auburn, CA, Bill (Jayme) Braatz of Beloit, Paul Willemsen of Madison, and David (Nycki) Willemsen of Delavan; an uncle; aunts; and numerous cousins. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Olive Larsen; niece, Pam Hawkins; and special Shihtzu, Bella.
In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of Chuck's life will be held in Brookfield, WI and published with details at a later date.