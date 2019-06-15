January 7, 1937 - June 12, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Charles F. "Chuck" Hohman, 82, of Lake Geneva, WI, and formerly of Lake In The Hills, IL, passed away at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1937 in Braddock, PA son of Edward and Edna (Gifford) Hohman. Chuck married Carol Ann Novy in Chicago, and they have been together of over 561/2 years. Chuck was a long-time coin collector.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children: Christine (Mark) Farrell, Carl (Lynn) Hohman, Cheryl (Mike) Philpot, Catherine (Michael) Lengvenis, Charles E. (Cindy) Hohman and Cameron (Jenifer) Hohman; as well as sister, Carol Thorhauer; and sister-in-laws, Sharon (Mike) Mulligan, Susan Pape. Chuck is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and children, Charles, Jr. and Rebecca.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 4206 Elm W. St., McHenry, IL, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.