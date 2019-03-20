Charles "Chuck" Drays

December 5, 1947 - March 16, 2019

Milton, WI -- Charles (Chuck) R. Drays died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside in Rockford, IL, after suffering a stroke. He was born on December 5, 1947 in Whitewater, WI, to Robert W. and Ella Mae (Stelter) Drays. He grew up in Milton and graduated from Milton Union High School in 1967. He married Jean Penzkover in 1968. He retired from General Motors in Janesville after 40 years in 2007. His younger years were spent racing limited late models at area tracks. He was track champion at Jefferson. His later years were spent in the garden, making his special salsa, going to the cabin up north, fishing and grouse hunting, riding his Harley to Sturgis, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and of course "BS'ing" with EVERYONE.

Charles is survived by his wife, Jean, of 51 years; sons, Mike (Kelly) of Milton, and Steve of Milton; siblings: Ray of Janesville, Steve (Susie) of Edgerton, Delores (Paul) Bessel of Janesville, Harold (Sheila) of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Chris (Makenzie), Matt (Mariah), Derek and Devin; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Aubree; special cousins, Delwayne (Maxine) Christy; brother-in-Law, Bob (Becky) Penzkover; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at The Gathering Place, 715 College St., Milton, with a luncheon starting at 1 p.m. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.