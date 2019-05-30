Charles "Chuck" Collins

December 28, 1923 - April 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Charles William "Chuck" Collins, of Janesville, WI, age 95, was called Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He passed away peacefully in the early morning hours at Our House Senior Living - Memory Care. Chuck, the son of Charles and Mae (Nichols) Collins, was born on December 28, 1923, in Springfield, IL. In his early teens, his family moved to Janesville, where he lived the rest of his life. He was a graduate of Janesville Senior High School. He served his Country honorably and nobly during World War II in the U.S. Army as a Jeep driver, carrying supplies, mail, and back-up personnel to the front line troops around Karlshafen, Germany, and often returning to base with wounded soldiers. Chuck was a Plat Supervisor at Parker Pen until his retirement, which coincided with the time Parker Pen was initially sold. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, sharing his faith in Jesus Christ through a tract mission, and raising German Shepherd puppies into loyal companions. Chuck met the love of his life, Elise Ursula Don, while serving in Germany. They were united in marriage in Janesville, on July 5, 1948. Together, they had two children - Mary Ursula Farnum of Wonewoc, WI, and Mark William Collins, who preceded him in death on December 8, 1966.

Surviving Chuck is his daughter, Mary Ursula (the late David) Farnum; grandson Shawn Edgar (Megan) Farnum, of Wonewoc, WI; and grandchildren; his sister, Norma Jean Buck of Franklin, AR; and several nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son; and brother.

A celebration of life will be held on June 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Chapel at Oakhill Cemetery in Janesville, WI, with Reverend Cameron Rebarchek presiding. Full military honors will follow by VFW Post #1621. The family would like to thank Schneider Funeral Home, Agrace Hospice, Our House Senior Living, and the many friends that assisted and visited Chuck over the last several years.

"For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. If I am to live in the flesh, that means fruitful labor for me. Yet which I shall choose I cannot tell. I am hard pressed between the two. My desire is to depart and be with Christ, for that is far better." Philippians 1:21-23