Charles "Chuck" Bailey

August 13, 1953 - August 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - Charles "Chuck" Bailey, age 69, of Janesville, WI passed away at his home on August 22, 2022. He was born in La Crosse, WI on August 13, 1953, the son of Marvin Blair Bailey and Ruby Louise (Rittenhaus) Bailey. He attended Janesville Craig High School until joining the U.S. Navy in 1971. He was discharged June 30,1996.

