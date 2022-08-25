Janesville, WI - Charles "Chuck" Bailey, age 69, of Janesville, WI passed away at his home on August 22, 2022. He was born in La Crosse, WI on August 13, 1953, the son of Marvin Blair Bailey and Ruby Louise (Rittenhaus) Bailey. He attended Janesville Craig High School until joining the U.S. Navy in 1971. He was discharged June 30,1996.
Chuck served as a radioman on submarines while a member of the Navy and served as a recruiter for a time. While in the service, he received two associate degrees while stationed in California and also received a bachelor's degree from UW-La Crosse. Following his discharge from service, he worked for E.D.S. in data processing at the Janesville GM Plant, was a crew chief for the Census Bureau in 2010 and drove school bus for Milton schools.
Chuck married Susan M. Jewell on July 4, 1993 in Stonington, CT while he was serving in the Navy in Groton, CT. He was an avid volunteer for the Hedberg Public Library and for the Veterans Museum in Madison where he enjoyed interviewing veterans for the museum.
Chuck Bailey is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; brothers, James Lee Rittenhaus, Archie Blair (Adele Grangaard) Bailey, Dick (Sondra) Bailey; sister-in-law, Diane Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Wanda Bailey; brothers, John Bailey and Del "Skip" Bailey; nephew Mike Bailey.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 25th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Graveside military rites followed by burial will be in Victory Cemetery, Victory, WI, Vernon County, at 2 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
